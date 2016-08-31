* Cryan says more national and cross-border mergers needed
* Criticises scattered regionalism among banks
* Pours cold water on report Deutsche looked at Commerzbank
(Adds CEO comments, background, detail)
By Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Aug 31 The head of Deutsche Bank made
a rare public call on Wednesday for cross-border mergers in
Europe, weeks after Germany's flagship lender scraped through
regional stress tests.
John Cryan's remarks will likely spur further discussion
about the future of the struggling bank, although he was quick
to throw cold water on reports that Deutsche examined a merger
with Commerzbank - which is partly owned by the German state.
Criticising what he called the "scattered regionalism among
banks", Cryan said: "We need more mergers, at a national level,
but even also across national borders."
Asked if he sees the time coming back when Deutsche will
engage in large takeovers, he said "not any time soon".
Profits across Europe's banks have been generally sinking,
as economic growth remains at a low ebb, interest rates stay at
rock bottom and the task of sifting through billions of euros of
risky loans continues.
German banks, in particular, have struggled as the European
Central Bank prints ever more fresh money and makes it more
expensive for lenders to hoard cash.
"If we look at Germany in particular, it hasn't gone through
that wave of consolidation like Spain has, Italy seems to be
moving in that direction and France has been through it," Cryan
said.
"In Germany there are in my view just too many banks."
But he also singled out the ECB for criticism. "The side
effects of these policies are now becoming more and more
apparent."
"It's not only the banks that suffer. There are also
disastrous consequences for savers and their pension
investments."
At the end of last month, Deutsche was shown to be weaker
than many of its peers in European Union stress tests that
ranked it tenth from the bottom of 51 lenders.
(Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan)