NEW YORK Aug 18 Deutsche Bank AG on
Thursday agreed to retain a monitor to ensure it reports swaps
data properly, to resolve U.S. regulatory charges over its
handling of an April 16 system outage that has yet to be fully
addressed.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the bank
was unable to report swap data for multiple asset classes for
five days after the outage, and that its efforts to restore the
services exacerbated existing problems and created new ones.
Some of these problems still persist, affecting market data
made available to the public, and impeding the CFTC's ability to
evaluate systemic risk in swaps markets, the regulator said.
The German bank's shortfalls reflected its failure to have
adequate business continuity and disaster recovery plans in
place, and violated a September 2015 CFTC order intended to
prevent such shortfalls, the regulator added.
"Deutsche Bank's repeated violations warrant the
intervention of a court-appointed monitor," CFTC Enforcement
director Aitan Goelman said in a statement. The regulator said
Deutsche Bank cooperated in the matter.
In a separate statement, Deutsche Bank said it understood
the CFTC's concerns, and is "committed to meeting all regulatory
requirements."
