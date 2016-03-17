FRANKFURT, March 17 Deutsche Bank's
second-largest shareholder will not back Chairman Paul
Achleitner for a second term because of his lack of success in
turning the bank around, a German magazine reported.
"Achleitner will not be part of the future of Deutsche Bank
after 2017," Manager Magazin quoted a person close to Sheikh
Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani of Qatar as saying.
The investor owns 3 percent of Deutsche Bank's shares
following a 2014 capital increase at Germany's flagship lender.
Achleitner took the helm of the supervisory board in 2012
and is serving a five-year term.
Deutsche Bank said it was up to shareholders to decide on
the chairman in due course. Al-Thani was not immediately
available for comment.
According to Manager Magazin, al-Thani is unhappy Deutsche
Bank has not kept a promise to revamp the business quickly, but
will still back Achleitner at this year's shareholder meeting in
May.
Deutsche Bank shocked markets with a 2015 record loss, after
Achleitner brought in John Cryan to replace Chief Executive
Anshu Jain from July. It has asked investors for two years of
patience to draw a line under mistakes of the past and let a new
strategy bear fruit.
Other large shareholders have also criticised Achleitner
after the bank has seen its share price fall 45 percent over the
last year.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Andreas
Kröner and David French; Editing by Mark Potter)