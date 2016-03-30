(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI, March 30 Deutsche Bank
investor Paramount Services Holdings, a Qatari investment fund,
said on Wednesday it supports the German bank's chairman Paul
Achleitner, rejecting reports suggesting the executive has lost
backing in Qatar.
The statement comes after Germany's Manager Magazin quoted a
person close to the family of Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber
al-Thani, who owns a 6.1 per cent stake in Germany's biggest
bank through vehicles including Paramount, as saying Achleitner
would not be at the bank beyond 2017.
Paramount, which owns around 3 percent of the bank,
described recent media "speculation" about its holdings in
Deutsche as "inaccurate and unrepresentative of its views about
the bank and its leadership". Achleitner took the helm of the
supervisory board in 2012 and is serving a five-year term.
The bank shocked markets with a 2015 record loss, after
Achleitner brought in John Cryan to replace Chief Executive
Anshu Jain from July. It has asked investors for two years of
patience to draw a line under mistakes of the past and let its
new strategy bear fruit.
Al-Thani's stake in Deutsche is split evenly between
Paramount and another vehicle, Supreme Universal Holdings.
"Contrary to reports, Paramount Services Holdings does not
believe it would be in shareholders' interests for Supervisory
Board Chairman Paul Achleitner to relinquish his position in
2017, after his current term expires," Paramount said in the
statement.
"Dr Achleitner's leadership remains an important factor
underlying Paramount Services Holdings' investment case and
confidence in Deutsche Bank."
Manager Magazin had reported al-Thani was unhappy Deutsche
had not kept a promise to revamp the business quickly, but would
still back Achleitner at this year's shareholder meeting in May.
