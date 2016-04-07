FRANKFURT, April 7 Deutsche Bank shareholders have not asked supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner to refrain from running for a second term when his current mandate runs out in 2017, he told a German magazine.

"I have read such anonymous statements repeatedly, but nobody has made this demand in the intensive dialogue that we have with our investors," Achleitner told WirtschaftsWoche, adding he would run for another term if there was an election this year.

The comments come after Paramount Services Holdings, a Qatari investment fund, said last week it supported Achleitner, rejecting reports suggesting the executive had lost backing in Qatar.

Deutsche Bank shocked markets with a record loss for 2015 after Achleitner brought in John Cryan to replace Chief Executive Anshu Jain from July. It has asked investors for two years of patience to draw a line under mistakes of the past and let a new strategy bear fruit.

Some shareholders have criticised the bank's management after its share price fell 57 percent over the last year.

But Achleitner rebuffed criticism that he had been slow in bringing about change.

"Whoever says that has not understood how decisions are come to on the supervisory and management boards and how complex a systemically relevant bank is in a highly regulated world," he told the magazine.

He also came to CEO Cryan's defence by saying he had not been too harsh in airing his criticism at the bank.

"You won't bring about big changes by sweet-talking," Achleitner said, adding he expected Cryan to run the bank in the long term. "I am sure that he will want to reap the fruits of his labour as chief executive after restructuring has been completed." (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)