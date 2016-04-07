FRANKFURT, April 7 Deutsche Bank
shareholders have not asked supervisory board Chairman Paul
Achleitner to refrain from running for a second term when his
current mandate runs out in 2017, he told a German magazine.
"I have read such anonymous statements repeatedly, but
nobody has made this demand in the intensive dialogue that we
have with our investors," Achleitner told WirtschaftsWoche,
adding he would run for another term if there was an election
this year.
The comments come after Paramount Services Holdings, a
Qatari investment fund, said last week it supported Achleitner,
rejecting reports suggesting the executive had lost backing in
Qatar.
Deutsche Bank shocked markets with a record loss for 2015
after Achleitner brought in John Cryan to replace Chief
Executive Anshu Jain from July. It has asked investors for two
years of patience to draw a line under mistakes of the past and
let a new strategy bear fruit.
Some shareholders have criticised the bank's management
after its share price fell 57 percent over the last year.
But Achleitner rebuffed criticism that he had been slow in
bringing about change.
"Whoever says that has not understood how decisions are come
to on the supervisory and management boards and how complex a
systemically relevant bank is in a highly regulated world," he
told the magazine.
He also came to CEO Cryan's defence by saying he had not
been too harsh in airing his criticism at the bank.
"You won't bring about big changes by sweet-talking,"
Achleitner said, adding he expected Cryan to run the bank in the
long term. "I am sure that he will want to reap the fruits of
his labour as chief executive after restructuring has been
completed."
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)