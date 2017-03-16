FRANKFURT, March 16 Deutsche Bank
Chairman Paul Achleitner has been nominated for another
five-year term on the lender's supervisory board, extending his
time at the helm of Germany's flagship lender which is
undergoing another strategy overhaul.
"Should his nomination be approved at the Annual General
Meeting, the intention is for Achleitner to be re-elected as
chairman," Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Deutsche also said it would submit a proposal for the Annual
General Meeting on 18 May to elect two new members to the
Supervisory Board.
Gerhard Eschelbeck, head of IT security at U.S. technology
group Google is to succeed Peter Loescher, and Alexander Schuetz
is to replace Klaus Ruediger Truetzschler.
Deutsche Bank also said Norbert Winkeljohann would stand for
election at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. Winkeljohann is
chairman of the management board of advisory and accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers in Germany, and will replace Henning
Kagermann, who will not stand for re-election, Deutsche said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)