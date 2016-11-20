FRANKFURT Nov 20 Deutsche Bank has
cleared its chairman of accusations by shareholders that he was
partly to blame for the bank's poor cooperation with authorities
over alleged rate-rigging, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung has cited
financial sources as saying.
Last year, Deutsche Bank agreed to settle a case over the
alleged manipulation of interbank rates such as Libor for a
record $2.5 billion with U.S. and British authorities, which had
accused the lender of obstructing their investigations.
Some shareholders subsequently accused Chairman Paul
Achleitner and other board members of being responsible for the
bank's poor cooperation, which led to it having to pay more to
settle the case than other lenders.
Now an internal probe has concluded that Achleitner did not
breach his duties in the handling of a probe into rate rigging,
the paper said in a preleased version of its Monday edition,
without naming its sources.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
A motion calling for an additional external investigation
was voted down at the annual general meeting in May.
Any evidence of wrongdoing would have made it an uphill
battle for Achleitner to secure a second term as chairman.
Several shareholders said on Friday that an extension to
Achleitner's contract was anyhow imperilled by Deutsche's poor
earnings and faltering share price.
Deutsche is still investigating some former top executives,
the paper said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)