MOVES-Berenberg hires 6 for UK midcap push
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Deutsche Bank has no plans to reduce its presence in China but the fate of Deutsche's stake in brokerage Hua Xia remained open, co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said on Wednesday.
Fitschen said foreign banks were all in the process of selling minority stakes in Chinese financial firms. Deutsche is considering selling its 20 percent stake in the Chinese bank to raise cash and reduce its balance sheet exposure.
"Of course we're not pulling back from China. That's going to be the biggest economy in the world," Fitschen said at a conference. "It's obvious that all of these minority stakes held by foreign investors must be given up." (Reporting by Thomas Atkins, Editing by Jonathan Gould)
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
* For first four months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9,101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: