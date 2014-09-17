BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Deutsche Bank has sold its global base metals trading book to Citigroup Inc, the U.S. bank's latest move to expand its commodities trading business, according to a report by SparkSpread.
The deal is the second by Citi since Germany's largest bank and one of the biggest financial players in commodities said it would stop trading energy, agriculture, base metals, coal and iron ore. It has retained its precious metals desk.
Citi also bought Deutsche's U.S. power trading book in July.
Officials at Deutsche and Citi declined comment, the report said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan