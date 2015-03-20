BERLIN, March 20 Deutsche Bank said on Friday compensation for the lender's top management board decreased by nearly 10 percent last year to 35.3 million euros ($38.21 million), from 38.5 million in 2013.

Compensation for Deutsche Bank's two co-chief executives, Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain, shrank 11 percent to 6.66 million euros each, the lender said in its annual report. ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Pravin Char)