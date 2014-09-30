FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Deutsche Bank will
withhold some unpaid performance-related compensation from 2011
for some current and former executives, daily newspaper
Handelsblatt said in an emailed summary of an article, citing
unnamed financial sources.
Some of the variable compensation from the year 2011 has yet
to be paid out and will remain frozen until the bank's
supervisory board led by Paul Achleitner can estimate the legal
and reputational risks for that year, the newspaper said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The newspaper said the remaining amount was below 18 million
euros ($23 million).
It said current co-Chief Executives Anshu Jain and Juergen
Fitschen, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause and retail and
commercial banking chief Rainer Neske would be affected.
Germany's flagship bank has made it a top goal this year to
resolve a long list of legal liabilities, but new cases are
emerging as old ones get resolved.
It has paid around 5 billion euros in the past two years in
fines and settlements.
(1 US dollar = 0.7878 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)