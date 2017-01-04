FRANKFURT Jan 4 Deutsche Bank's head
of fighting financial crime and money-laundering, Peter
Hazlewood, is leaving his post after just six months, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Germany's biggest bank is seeking to settle money-laundering
allegations in Russia, faces further investigations into alleged
U.S. sanction breaches in Iran and elsewhere, and into suspected
manipulation of foreign exchange rates.
Germany's Manager Magazin, which on Wednesday first reported
the news of Hazlewood's planned departure, said he had taken a
more aggressive approach than his manager, global compliance
officer Sylvie Matherat.
Two weeks ago, Deutsche Bank agreed to a $7.2 billion
settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its sale and
pooling of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the
2007-2008 financial crisis.
The source said a replacement for Hazlewood, who previously
worked at HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard
Chartered, should be announced this month.
His predecessor, Ulrich Goeres, left the bank a year ago.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; editing by Georgina Prodhan
and Jason Neely)