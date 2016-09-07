Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - A former top banker at Deutsche Bank in Asia is suing the German bank in London for unfair dismissal.
Venky Vishwanathan's case is due to be heard at the Central London employment tribunal on September 28, according to court documents released on Wednesday. It is only scheduled for one day, indicating it is a preliminary hearing about his claim.
Vishwanathan was co-head of corporate finance for Asia and head of capital markets and treasury solutions for Asia, based in Singapore, until he was put on leave in May 2015. Deutsche Bank declined to say at the time why he was put on leave.
The bank declined to comment on Wednesday.
Vishwanathan did not immediately respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.