HONG KONG, June 10 Hong Kong police on Wednesday
said they had arrested a 48-year-old foreign national on
suspicion of dangerous driving and causing death, who was
identified by a finance industry executive with knowledge of the
situation as a Deutsche Bank AG employee.
The driver was Deutsche's head of Asia-Pacific equities
trading, Robert James Ebert, who was behind the wheel of a
Ferrari at the time of the accident, said the person, who was
not authorised to speak with media on the matter and so declined
to be identified.
An email to Ebert went unanswered.
Police said it was investigating a fatal accident which
happened early on Tuesday at a car park near Deutsche's office
at International Commerce Centre, across the harbour from the
city's financial district.
Police said the arrested driver, whom it identified only as
James, had said he lost control of his car. The police said a
53-year-old man, who was next to the barriers, died after
suffering serious head and shoulder injuries. He was pronounced
dead in the hospital early in the afternoon.
The Apple Daily newspaper also identified the driver as
Ebert and said he was driving a black, HK$4.5 million ($580,502)
Ferrari, which was in collision with a HK$2.4 million Maserati
at the car park entrance before hitting a security guard.
The police said the driver was not charged. He was released
on bail in the early hours of Wednesday and has to report back
in mid-July, the police said.
($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok; Additional reporting
Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)