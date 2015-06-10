HONG KONG, June 10 Hong Kong police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 48-year-old foreign national on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing death, who was identified by a finance industry executive with knowledge of the situation as a Deutsche Bank AG employee.

The driver was Deutsche's head of Asia-Pacific equities trading, Robert James Ebert, who was behind the wheel of a Ferrari at the time of the accident, said the person, who was not authorised to speak with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.

An email to Ebert went unanswered.

Police said it was investigating a fatal accident which happened early on Tuesday at a car park near Deutsche's office at International Commerce Centre, across the harbour from the city's financial district.

Police said the arrested driver, whom it identified only as James, had said he lost control of his car. The police said a 53-year-old man, who was next to the barriers, died after suffering serious head and shoulder injuries. He was pronounced dead in the hospital early in the afternoon.

The Apple Daily newspaper also identified the driver as Ebert and said he was driving a black, HK$4.5 million ($580,502) Ferrari, which was in collision with a HK$2.4 million Maserati at the car park entrance before hitting a security guard.

The police said the driver was not charged. He was released on bail in the early hours of Wednesday and has to report back in mid-July, the police said.

($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok; Additional reporting Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)