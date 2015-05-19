FRANKFURT May 19 Postbank, the
retail bank chain to be sold by Deutsche Bank next
year, saw net profit rise 12 percent to 126 million euros ($142
million) in the first quarter, largely due to cost cuts, as
revenue edged lower, the bank said on Tuesday.
Administrative costs fell to 649 million euros from 704
million in the year-earlier quarter, helping to compensate for
an 18 percent decline in fee income, which fell to 218 million
euros in the period. Net interest income, or earnings from
lending, were flat in the quarter at 620 million euros.
Total revenue edged slightly lower, to 893 million euros
versus 897 million euros one year earlier, the bank said in a
statement.
Deutsche Bank plans to sell Postbank by re-listing it on the
stock exchange by 2016 as part of a broad restructuring plan
that will also see the group pare its investment banking
activities.
Separately, German media reported that the Deutsche Bank
management board member who oversees retail banking including
Postbank, Rainer Neske, would resign after losing a debate over
strategy.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)