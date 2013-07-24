India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank downgrades Jaiprakash Associates Ltd(JAIA.NS) to "sell" from "hold" and cuts its sum-of-the-parts target price to 42 rupees from 55 rupees, citing higher-than-expected debt and calling the company "maybe the most expensive cement stock."
The bank says the company's consolidated debt of 612 billion rupees came in at 10 billion rupees above its estimates.
Deutsche also cut its FY14 earnings estimates by 14 percent and that of FY15 by 9 percent, citing a "high degree of operating leverage" in a "weak cement demand environment."
Jaiprakash Associates shares were down 5.48 percent at 47.40 rupees at 1.13 p.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.