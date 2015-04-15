DUBAI, April 15 Deutsche Bank has been fined $8.4 million by the regulator of Dubai's financial free zone for what the watchdog described as "serious contraventions".

"Those contraventions include misleading the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), failures in Deutsche Bank DIFC's (Dubai International Financial Centre) internal governance and systems and controls and in its client take-on and anti-money laundering processes," the DFSA said in a statement.

A statement from Deutsche Bank said that the lender had "reviewed and subsequently upgraded" its systems for bringing on clients and emphasised that the DFSA had found no evidence of financial detriment to customers during its investigation. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)