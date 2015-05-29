* Top labour rep says co-CEOs will get job done
FRANKFURT, May 29 Deutsche Bank
co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain won welcome support from the
group's top labour representative on Friday, who said a
Frankfurt-based workers council acted alone when it called for
Jain's resignation this week.
One works council representing employees in key
administrative functions in the bank's Frankfurt headquarters on
Thursday demanded Jain resign as Germany's largest lender
prepares to slash jobs.
But Alfred Herling, the No. 2 ranking supervisory board
member after Chairman Paul Achleitner, said the corporate centre
works council was one of around 40 autonomous works councils and
did not speak for the group.
"This didn't happen with the agreement of the general- or
group-wide workers council, and it doesn't have to. As such,
neither does it reflect the view of all the works councils in
our bank," Herling, who is paid by Deutsche Bank, told Reuters.
German works councils can be loud opponents to management
strategy, such as job cuts, but they yield little real power on
the supervisory board, the highest oversight body that directly
oversees management and chooses chief executives.
Thursday's incident, however isolated, reveals battle lines
forming between management and staff, mainly in the bank's
extensive retail branch network, as Jain leads a strategy that
promises to slash 4.7 billion euros in costs by 2020, largely
through job cuts.
The bank plans to close some 200 out of 700 of its
own-branded retail branches and sell off its independently
branded Postbank chain.
Jain was made directly responsible for reforms and cost cuts
in a boardroom shake-up last week that saw co-CEO Juergen
Fitschen lose some of his responsibilities.
Shareholders chastised management last week for lagging
profits, soaring fines and sluggish reforms and called on
management to whip the bank into shape and revive a lagging
share price.
"I'm certain that Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain will do
everything to take the bank forward again," Herling told
Reuters. Herling earned 272,849 euros ($299,000)in fixed
compensation from Deutsche Bank last year. He also converted
2,657 notional shares in February as part of his 2014
compensation.
TOUGH REFORMS
Herling's vote of confidence was echoed by one of the bank's
top 25 institutional shareholders, who said removing Jain would
hardly be an answer to the bank's reform needs. Deutsche needed
to show clear improvements in the next 12-18 months, he said.
"Jain has a very tough job and there's no magic solution,"
the investor said under the condition of anonymity.
"You can criticize him on some levels but the fact that
there's a hint of rebellion when he starts to do something just
underlines how difficult it is to do anything."
One legal advisor to the bank, who declined to be named
because he is not authorized to speak to the press, said Jain
faced a "four-dimensional battlefield", with staff, clients and
shareholders pulling in different directions, and with outside
interests such as politicians and consumers pulling in another.
"It's such a complex organisation with so many interest
groups who all want to get something out of the bank," he said.
"From the outside, it looks like chaos."
Deutsche Bank has 98,615 staff globally, of which 45,803
work in Germany.
The Frankfurt works council representing some 2,500
employees distributed a flyer saying staff morale was suffering.
The labour representatives who distributed the flyer are not
members of the bank's supervisory board, or board directors
where labour representatives hold half the seats.
Deutsche Bank shares were down 1.32 percent at 1221 GMT as
the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index was 0.55 percent lower.
For a graphic on Deutsche Bank's share price performance
since co-CEOs Jain and Fitschen took office: link.reuters.com/dyf63w
