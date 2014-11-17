FRANKFURT Nov 17 Deutsche Bank said on Monday it aims to sell further Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds as part of a plan to fortify its capital reserves as regulatory pressures mount on global banks.

The issue comes as part of a 5 billion-euro ($6.23 billion) issuance plan. The bank issued 3.5 billion euros in similar bonds in May, followed a month later by an 8.5 billion euro equity issue.

"Today's announced transaction is the second step towards reaching the overall targeted volume of approximately 5 billion euros," Germany's top lender said in an emailed statement.

The issuance will be denominated in U.S. dollars and be of benchmark size, the bank said, adding the bonds are registered in the U.S. and are eligible for sale in the U.S., Asia and Europe.

The securities will be subject to a write-down provision if Deutsche Bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio falls below 5.125 percent, the bank said.

Pressure is mounting on banks, especially global players like Deutsche, to fortify their capital bases to restore confidence and provide a protective cushion should the bank face unexpected losses.

Deutsche Bank said it will act as sole bookrunner for the placement of the AT1 notes. (1 US dollar = 0.8031 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Michael Urquhart)