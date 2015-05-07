By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 7 A key Democrat in the U.S.
House of Representatives is calling for a public hearing to vet
a request by Deutsche Bank to continue managing
retirement accounts, after one of its units pleaded guilty to
manipulating interest rates last month.
The comments by Financial Services Committee Ranking Member
Maxine Waters, made in a statement to Reuters, are likely to
bring a fresh round of scrutiny to Deutsche Bank amid a growing
controversy over waivers that have divided U.S. agencies.
The bank already came under fire earlier this week by some
Democrats over a separate regulatory waiver it received from the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which permits the bank
to continue selling stocks and bonds to the public without
regulatory review.
Deutsche Bank, which agreed to pay $2.5 billion to U.S. and
British authorities for manipulation of the Libor interest rate
benchmark, is also asking the Labor Department for another
exemption on retirement accounts. [ID: nL5N0XK3JP]
"I'm troubled to see yet another bank plead guilty to
criminal charges only to turn around and ask federal regulators
to allow it to continue doing businesses as if it has done
nothing wrong," Waters told Reuters late on Wednesday.
"I hope that the Department of Labor appropriately
scrutinizes this waiver request by Deutsche Bank, and I believe
a public hearing would provide much needed transparency to an
historically opaque process."
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment.
The Labor Department has not yet decided whether to propose
an exemption for the bank. If one is proposed, it will be issued
for public comment and a hearing could potentially be held.
Criminal cases against financial firms trigger a cascade of
regulatory consequences which can disrupt their business. To
avoid any problems, banks typically file applications with the
regulators seeking exemptions or waivers so they keep things
running smoothly.
Exemptions from the Labor Department allow banks to keep
managing retirement accounts, while SEC waivers often pertain to
activities involving both capital-raising and money management.
Regulatory waivers have become a lightening rod for
controversy over the past year after SEC Democratic Commissioner
Kara Stein started questioning whether her agency was simply
rubber-stamping waivers and being too soft on repeat offenders.
Democrats on Capitol Hill have also raised concerns.
Earlier this year, the Labor Department held an unusual
public hearing at Democrats' request to vet a similar
application by Credit Suisse to keep managing
retirement accounts after the bank pleaded guilty to helping
wealthy Americans evade taxes. That application is still under
review.
Deutsche Bank, in its exemption request to the Labor
Department dated April 23, argues that denying its request could
be costly for its clients.
If the bank is not allowed to manage retirement accounts
anymore, it said employer-sponsored plans could face costs of
$15,000 to $40,000 in the search for a new manager, according to
a copy of the application.
Liquidating clients' portfolios could also cost between $5
million and $7 million.
The bank also argues that the units managing retirements are
separate from the unit that got in trouble and "have their own
boards of directors" and their own "dedicated legal and
compliance teams."
The bank can continue managing retirement money until it is
formally sentenced, according to a department spokesman.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Ted
Botha)