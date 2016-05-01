FRANKFURT May 1 Deutsche Bank has
"serious" and "systemic" failings in its controls against money
laundering, terrorist financing and sanctions, according to a
confidential letter by the UK's financial regulatory agency, the
Financial Times reported.
The watchdog agency, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA),
has now ordered a separate independent review, the FT reported
the letter as saying. The FCA declined to comment.
"Our overall conclusion was that Deutsche Bank UK had
serious AML (anti-money laundering), terrorist financing and
sanctions failings which were systemic in nature," the FT quoted
the FCA letter, dated March 2, as saying.
"Effective senior management engagement and leadership on
financial crime had been lacking for a considerable period of
time."
Deutsche Bank said it is cooperating with regulators to
fundamentally reform its anti-financial crime programme.
"We understand the importance of this issue and are
committed to and engaged in fixing it", a company spokesman said
in an emailed statement on Sunday.
In late 2014, the FCA had put Deutsche Bank's London office
under enhanced supervision owing to concern about the bank's
governance and controls. Enhanced supervision procedures are
normally kept private and can follow fines.
Following its review, the FCA ordered a so-called skilled
persons report - also called a Section 166 report - to assess
remedial work Deutsche must now carry out, the FT reported.
Deutsche Bank's new chief executive, John Cryan, who took
over in July, has embarked on a deep restructuring of the bank,
which includes an overhaul of governance procedures.
Cryan announced in November a review of its know-your-client
mechanisms and its vetting procedures when taking on new
clients. It has also suspended taking on new customers from 109
countries which it has defined as high risk, compared with 30
countries it had earlier classified as too risky.
The report on the FCA letter comes days after a public
squabble among members of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board and
the ejection of the board's member tasked with clearing up past
scandals.
Germany's biggest bank, struggling to extract itself from
regulatory and legal tangles that have already cost it billions
of dollars, announced late on Thursday the resignation Georg
Thoma, a top financial lawyer who headed the supervisory board's
Integrity Committee.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)