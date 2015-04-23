By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 Deutsche Bank traders sent
casual messages to colleagues politely asking them to rig global
interest rate benchmarks, as a six-year criminal campaign of
fraud became routine practice at Germany's biggest bank, British
regulators said on Thursday.
Deutsche was fined $2.5 billion by British and
U.S. authorities and its UK subsidiary admitted criminal wire
fraud on Thursday for manipulating interest rate benchmarks used
to price trillions of dollars worth of global securities.
While other banks have already been implicated in rate
rigging - including Britain's Barclays, Lloyds and RBS,
Switzerland's UBS and the Dutch lender Rabobank - Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority said Deutsche was the first that was
also fined for lying about it.
Deutsche stood out for the scale of the manipulation, the
number of staff involved and for its lack of honesty and
openness once the wrongdoing was under investigation, the FCA
said.
According to the FCA, at least 29 employees in London, New
York, Frankfurt and Tokyo, ranking from derivatives traders up
to a London-based managing director, were involved in the rate
rigging between 2005 and 2010.
Casual messages traders sent to colleagues at the bank
responsible for submitting its interest rates to be compiled
into the benchmarks showed that manipulating markets had become
entirely routine, the regulator said.
"Could we pls have a low 6mth fix today old bean?" a trader
asked a Deutsche submitter, according to the FCA.
"Could I beg you for a low 3m (Euribor) fixing today
please... that would be the best xmas present ;)," a manager at
the bank asked a Deutsche submitter.
"Be a pleasure, no probs," was the response.
Deutsche staff sent messages asking for similar favours from
rate submitters at rival banks.
"I seriously need your help tomorrow on the 1mth fix," a
manager at Deutsche told a trader at another bank, the FCA said.
The London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, and its variants
such as Euribor, are widely used to help price home loans and
other financial products. They are compiled from rates submitted
by banks themselves, which made them open to manipulation.
The FCA said Deutsche staff sought to make a profit or
reduce losses on derivatives trading positions by influencing
the quotes it and other banks were making to compilers of the
daily Libor and Euribor "fixes".
Of the 227 million pounds in fines that were levied by
Britain's FCA, 101 million pounds was for failing to be open and
honest with the regulator, an element unseen in previous Libor
settlements.
"Deutsche Bank provided the FCA with a false attestation
that stated that its systems and controls in relation to LIBOR
were adequate. It was known to be false by the person who
drafted it," the FCA said.
In another instance, the British Bankers Association, which
compiled the rates, asked banks to confirm they had completed an
audit of controls in place to stop rigging.
A compliance officer at Deutsche signed and submitted
confirmation stating an audit had been completed but this was
false, the FCA said. In email correspondence from the compliance
officer, the confirmation was referred to as "an arse-covering
exercise [by the BBA]."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Peter Graff)