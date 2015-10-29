Oct 29 Deutsche Bank AG is close to a settlement of at least $200 million with New York State's financial regulator and the Federal Reserve over a probe into U.S. sanctions violations, a person familiar with the matter said.

The deal will be finalized within the coming weeks and possibly as early as next week, the person said.

The New York Times earlier reported that Deutsche Bank was close to a deal to pay at least $200 million to resolve investigations into dealings with countries such as Iran and Syria, citing officials briefed on the matter, adding that the deals were not yet final and the final sum was not known. (nyti.ms/1LD7lNs)

The investigations, led by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the Fed, have centered on possible violations of U.S. sanctions laws, the New York Times said.

Germany's largest bank has paid about 9 billion euros ($9.8 billion) in U.S. and European settlements and fines in the past three years.

Deutsche Bank's new Chief Executive John Cryan has warned that the bank's turnaround is at risk from heavy legal charges. The bank has set aside 1.2 billion euros for fines and settlements. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)