MUNICH, March 2 A German court has decided to try Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen and four former executives at the bank in connection with the long-running Kirch bankruptcy case, a spokeswoman for the court said on Monday.

The court's decision to proceed with trial after months of deliberation, while widely expected, deals a blow to Fitschen and Germany's largest bank, which faces an array of legal problems, including investigations into possible manipulation of benchmark interest rates and foreign exchange markets.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank said it was the company's policy not to comment on ongoing litigation. "The presumption of innocence applies to all former and current management board members," he said. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by Thomas Atkins; editing by Arno Schuetze)