BERLIN, June 8 The German government does not
wish to comment on Deutsche Bank's decision to purge
its leadership as it is a company matter, a spokesman said on
Monday.
"It is a company decision and the government has no comment
there," deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter told a
regular government news conference.
Germany's largest lender, which has struggled to restore an
image tarnished by a raft of regulatory and legal problems,
appointed Briton John Cryan as chief executive on Sunday to
replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more
power to reorganise the bank.
