LONDON, July 9 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the fund arm of lender Deutsche Bank, said on Wednesday it had appointed Randy Brown as its UK head and its global head of insurance and pension solutions.

The head of UK is a newly created role and follows a decision to make the country a region in its own right within DeAWM's corporate structure, it said in a statement.

Brown, who most recently served as DeAWM's Co-Chief Investment Officer alongside Asoka Woehrmann, will be based in London and lead all of DeAWM's business in the UK.

In addition, he will also lead the team that works with insurance companies and pension funds worldwide over a range of asset management issues.

About 450 of DeAWM's approximately 6,000 employees are based in the UK, it said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Steve Slater)