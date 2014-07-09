LONDON, July 9 Deutsche Asset & Wealth
Management, the fund arm of lender Deutsche Bank,
said on Wednesday it had appointed Randy Brown as its UK head
and its global head of insurance and pension solutions.
The head of UK is a newly created role and follows a
decision to make the country a region in its own right within
DeAWM's corporate structure, it said in a statement.
Brown, who most recently served as DeAWM's Co-Chief
Investment Officer alongside Asoka Woehrmann, will be based in
London and lead all of DeAWM's business in the UK.
In addition, he will also lead the team that works with
insurance companies and pension funds worldwide over a range of
asset management issues.
About 450 of DeAWM's approximately 6,000 employees are based
in the UK, it said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Steve Slater)