* Deal part of wider IT restructuring plan
* HP to provide data storage, computer services
* Deutsche to keep IT security functions
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Deutsche Bank will
outsource large parts of its wholesale banking IT infrastructure
to U.S.-based Hewlett-Packard (HP) in a
multibillion-dollar deal that leaves the group's retail
operations untouched.
Under the 10-year agreement, HP will provide computing
capacity and data storage to host Deutsche's operations, the two
companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. Deutsche will
retain activities such as IT architecture and information
security.
The HP deal will allow the bank to reduce costs and launch
new products and services more quickly, Deutsche Bank Chief
Operating Officer Henry Ritchotte said in a statement.
The companies did not specify the exact value of the
contract.
The deal does not directly affect a 2003 accord Deutsche
concluded with IBM to run its retail banking operations
in Germany, including those of its high street branch network
separately listed as Postbank.
Deutsche Bank launched a strategic review in December
designed to reposition the group as it falls short of its own
profitability targets. The bank has considered selling Postbank
as one option among many in the restructuring.
Part of the bank's long-standing restructuring efforts have
included moving to a more flexible digital platform as pressure
rises on the financial sector overall to cut costs, embrace
web-based client platforms, and face competitors coming from
outside of traditional banking.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Thomas Atkins; Editing by
Edward Taylor and Keith Weir)