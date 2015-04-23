By Denny Thomas
| HONG KONG, April 23
HONG KONG, April 23 Deutsche Bank has
received at least one offer from a Chinese financial institution
to buy the German bank's 20 percent stake in Hua Xia Bank
, though a deal is not within reach yet, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Deutsche is considering selling the Chinese bank stake,
which is valued at about $4.8 billion, although no final
decision on a potential divestment has been taken, the sources
said, declining to be identified as the discussions are
confidential.
Seven years after the financial crisis, Germany's flagship
bank is looking to overhaul its business after failing to meet
its return-on-equity targets and having to deal with a string of
regulatory fines and legal challenges.
Deutsche is expected to reveal details of a major revamp on
Friday and is preparing to sell the Postbank retail
banking chain it owns and potentially some of its foreign retail
banking activities.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on a possible Hua Xia
stake sale.
Deutsche Bank first acquired a stake in Hua Xia, which has
$24 billion market value, in 2006, later raising it to the
maximum permissible 19.99 percent allowed under Chinese rules.
A senior Asia-based source, who has direct knowledge of the
matter, said Deutsche had received some bids, though there was
no decision yet. The source declined to name the potential
bidders.
The stake could be attractive to Chinese insurers or to fund
managers, other M&A bankers said.
Deutsche could also jettison the stake by selling the shares
in the open market, although such large block trade could be
difficult to execute as 80 percent of mainland stock market
activity is controlled by retail investors.
If Deutsche decides to exit, it would join a long list of
foreign banks which have totally cut or trimmed their China bank
investments.
European and U.S. banks bought strategic stakes in Chinese
state-owned banks ahead of their stock market listings. But in
reality, most of these strategic partnerships have turned into
financial investments, and foreign banks have ended up cashing
them in. Hua Xia's shares have nearly doubled in the past year.
One senior banker said Deutsche Bank might even decide to
keep its stake as a door opener to the Chinese market.
"Of course, it is on the list of potential divestments. But
will they really do it? I don't know," he said.
(additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas
Atkins and Jane Merriman)