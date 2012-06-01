LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has formed an executive committee for Corporate Banking and Securities, as part of its strategy under new co-CEO Anshu Jain.

Under the previous arrangement there was an executive committee for the entire corporate and investment bank, but under the new structure the committee will now look solely after CB&S while global transaction banking will be a separate business pillar.

The new committee will comprise eight former members of the CIB ex-com along with seven new members. The new members, Zar Amrolia, Henrik Aslaksen, Wayne Felson, Miles Millard, Michael Ormaechea, Elad Shraga and Bhupinder Singh are all internal and have extensive experience within Deutsche's CIB business. The committee will be led by the co-heads of the CB&S business Colin Fan and Robert Rankin.

"To help us lead CB&S, we have established an executive committee whose members are all long-serving leaders drawn from across different client coverage and product areas and regions," the men said in a statement.

A Deutsche official told IFR that this was a milestone for the investment bank and represented the promotion of the next generation of internal bankers who were now taking more control of the bank.

Along with the new structure, several of the committee members received new or expanded roles. Notably Aslaksen, who was head of M&A, will now additionally run corporate finance for the EMEA region. Shraga is moving from head of client solutions to head of structured finance.

Ivor Dunbar, already a board member, will move from head of capital markets to head of client franchise development.

Felson, who was European head of rates and CIB risk, will swap his risk function with credit trading. One analyst was surprised that a rates specialist like Felson would move into credit, but added that he was a respected risk manager. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson)