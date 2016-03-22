FRANKFURT, March 22 Deutsche Bank's
finance chief said the first two months of 2016 were the worst
start to a year for banks in general that he has seen in his
banking career.
"That has left its marks on our business," Marcus Schenck
told German daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on
Tuesday. "All operations which are close to capital markets are
affected," he said, echoing remarks from Chief Executive John
Cryan last week.
Deutsche Bank shares dropped 1.4 percent in early trading,
underperforming the European banks sector which was 0.9 percent
lower.
Trading and wealth management operations have seen a
significant drop from year-earlier levels in the first two
months, Schenck said. He also said that March was proving to be
much better.
Schenck said difficulties in finding counterparties also
meant that Deutsche was unable to offload as many assets as
planned as part of its strategy to cut its balance sheet to
comply with bank rules.
Analysts from Goldman Sachs, who on Tuesday cut Deutsche
Bank's target price, described the first quarter as "extremely
challenging" for European investment banks, with activity slow
across all major revenue areas.
"We now forecast that European investment bank revenues, on
aggregate, will decline around 25 percent year-over-year,"
Goldman Sachs said in a note.
Ratings agency Moody's said late on Monday it had placed
Deutsche Bank ratings on review for possible downgrade, only two
months after cutting its debt rating, citing rising execution
hurdles as the bank tries to stabilise profits over the next
three years.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze. Editing by Jane Merriman)