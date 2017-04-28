BERLIN, April 28 Deutsche Bank
shareholders should not ratify the actions of its top executives
and supervisory board members for last year because of the legal
uncertainties surrounding the bank, shareholder advisory firm
Glass Lewis said on Friday.
Votes to ratify the decisions of company bosses are
customary in Germany as a way for shareholders to express their
confidence in their leadership, although they do not release
individuals from liability for their actions.
While transparency at Germany's biggest bank has improved
under CEO John Cryan, the scale and scope of investigations and
proceedings in which it has been - and continues to be -
involved "may be indicative of widespread governance failures in
the company and cast doubt on the performance of the management
and supervisory boards," Glass Lewis said in a report.
Many investment funds from the United States and Britain
follow the recommendation of advisory firms such as Glass Lewis
at shareholder meetings.
Deutsche Bank's annual shareholder meeting is on May 18.
Glass Lewis criticised plans by Deutsche Bank for
shareholders to vote on the actions of the executive and
supervisory board collectively, rather than permitting ballots
on individual members.
"We strongly feel that shareholders are likely to have mixed
views on which management board members they can confidently
ratify for the past fiscal year," it said.
Glass Lewis' recommendations were first reported by German
business newspaper Handelsblatt.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)