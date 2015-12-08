(Adds details)
TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's securities watchdog
recommended on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank's brokerage
unit be punished after it provided information about a Japanese
company to clients ahead of an earnings release.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said
Deutsche clients were encouraged to trade shares of the company
after an analyst obtained information in December 2014 and
passed it on to sales officials.
The watchdog did not identify the company.
The penalties will be decided by the Financial Services
Agency in the coming weeks.
Deutsche said in a statement that it had identified and
reported the issue to the watchdog. The unit has since
implemented remedial measures and would continue to reinforce
internal controls, it added.
