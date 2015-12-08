BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's securities watchdog on Tuesday recommended administrative punishment against the Tokyo branch of Deutsche Securities for improperly providing information about a Japanese company to its clients.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said officials at Deutsche Securities recommended their clients trade shares of the unidentified company after an analyst obtained details about the company's pre-announced earnings. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Home Capital shares fall as much as 29 pct; Equitable rallies