Oct 21 Deutsche Bank AG's asset & wealth management division said on Tuesday it hired an adviser from Morgan Stanley.

Jason Dudley, who has 17 years of industry experience, joins as director and regional executive for the Atlanta Private Client Services office.

Before joining the German bank, Dudley was vice-president and complex business development manager at Morgan Stanley, where he also managed the salesforce throughout Georgia.

Dudley, based in Atlanta, reports to Haig Ariyan, managing director and co-head of wealth management, the Americas.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the move.