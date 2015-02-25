BRIEF-Dubai Investments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
NEW YORK Feb 25 Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday that it has hired JPMorgan executive Jeff Urwin to be co-head of corporate banking and securities and head of corporate finance.
Urwin, 59, had been co-head of global banking at JPMorgan, which he joined in 2008 with the bank's acquisition of Bear Stearns, according to a press release from Deutsche Bank.
Urwin will lead Deutsche Bank's investment banking division together with Colin Fann, according to the release. Urwin succeeds Robert Rankin, who left Deutsche Bank earlier this year. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.