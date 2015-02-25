NEW YORK Feb 25 Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday that it has hired JPMorgan executive Jeff Urwin to be co-head of corporate banking and securities and head of corporate finance.

Urwin, 59, had been co-head of global banking at JPMorgan, which he joined in 2008 with the bank's acquisition of Bear Stearns, according to a press release from Deutsche Bank.

Urwin will lead Deutsche Bank's investment banking division together with Colin Fann, according to the release. Urwin succeeds Robert Rankin, who left Deutsche Bank earlier this year. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)