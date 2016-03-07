LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank said Rene Keller is to
join the bank as chief information officer (CIO) for its
private, wealth & commercial clients (PW&CC) division.
Keller will join on June 1 and report to Kim Hammonds, group
chief operating officer. Keller will be based in Eschborn,
Germany.
Keller is currently group CIO at Deutsche Boerse, where he
is responsible for information technology solutions and service
delivery. He was previously chief operating officer of financial
software company Information Mosaic, and before that has held
technology roles at Swiss Life, Credit Suisse and UBS, Deutsche
Bank said on Monday.
The bank has also recently appointed Peter Wharton-Hood as
head of operations for global markets and other operations
roles, and Pascal Boillat as CIO and head of operations for
corporate & investment banking.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)