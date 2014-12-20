* Prosecutors to ask court to fine Deutsche Bank - paper
* Any fine could total up to 1 mln euros - prosecutors
* Prosecutors already charged co-CEO Fitschen in case
* Paper cites 627-page document detailing the charges
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 Deutsche Bank faces
a fine for making false statements in connection with the Kirch
media group's long-running bankruptcy case, German daily
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Munich prosecutors in September filed charges against
Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and several
former bank executives related to a civil court case brought by
the heirs of Leo Kirch, the deceased media magnate who had sued
Deutsche Bank.
Citing a 627-page document detailing the charges, the paper
said on Saturday that prosecutors plan to ask the court to slap
Deutsche Bank with a fine as part of the proceedings, alleging
it made false statements.
Sueddeutsche said the fine could total up to 10 million
euros ($12.23 million), but Munich prosecutors issued a
statement saying any fine would be no more than 1 million euros,
while declining to comment further on the report.
Deutsche Bank also declined to comment, citing its policy of
not commenting on ongoing litigation. It has previously said it
believes prosecutors' allegations against Fitschen would prove
unfounded.
Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed the country's largest lender
for his group's demise, setting off one of Germany's most
acrimonious corporate disputes, which was settled in a deal
costing Deutsche about 925 million euros.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said prosecutors found documents during
raids at Deutsche Bank offices showing that the lender, contrary
to its statements, tried in early 2002 to win a mandate from
Kirch to sell large parts of his company and make a profit from
the deal.
The Munich court has yet to decide whether the case, which
also includes charges against former CEOs Josef Ackermann and
Rolf Breuer as well as two other former executives, will go to
trial.
($1 = 0.8179 euros)
