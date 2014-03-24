* Prosecutors decline comment, investigations ongoing

* Focus is whether board gave misleading evidence

* Deutsche Bank reached settlement with Kirch heirs (Adds prosecutors declining to comment)

FRANKFURT, March 24 German state prosecutors have searched the Frankfurt offices of law firm Hengeler Mueller in connection with Deutsche Bank's 12-year legal battle with the heirs of media mogul Leo Kirch, the law firm said on Monday.

Hengeler Mueller confirmed that its offices had been searched last week by prosecutors investigating whether current or former Deutsche Bank board members may have given misleading evidence in the case. German financial daily Handelsblatt reported news of the search earlier on Monday.

Germany's biggest lender last month ended its dispute with the Kirch family in a deal costing Deutsche about 925 million euros ($1.27 billion). Hengeler Mueller had advised Deutsche Bank in the case.

Munich prosecutors, who are leading the investigation, declined to comment on the latest searches other than to say their investigations were ongoing.

The dispute with Kirch revolved around the media magnate's claim that ex-Deutsche chief executive and later chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview. Kirch sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros in damages.

Kirch died in 2011 at age 84. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt and Joern Poltz in Munich, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Mark Heinrich)