* Co-CEO alleged to have misled court in Kirch trial
* Prosecutor asks for suspended sentence, 2 mln euro fine
* Asks for prison sentence for ex-CEOs Breuer, Ackermann
(Recasts with prosecutor's demand, adds background)
MUNICH, April 12 The prosecutor in a trial of
Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen,
accused of giving misleading evidence in connection with the
Kirch media empire collapse, on Tuesday asked for a 15-month
suspended sentence for Fitschen, plus a 2 million euro fine.
The prosecutor, in a summing up of the case, also asked that
former Deutsche Bank chiefs Rolf Breuer and Josef Ackermann
should receive prison sentences of three and a half and two and
a half years, respectively.
Fitschen and his fellow defendants have denied the charges.
The presiding judge in the case, Peter Noll, said earlier on
Tuesday he had so far heard no evidence backing prosecutors'
allegations, nearly a year into proceedings and rejected their
request to allow further searches of Deutsche Bank offices.
Noll will ultimately decide whether Fitschen and his
co-defendants misled an appeals court to avoid paying damages
sought by media mogul Leo Kirch.
Kirch, who died in 2011, accused Breuer of triggering his
group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002
television interview.
After 12 years of legal wrangling, Deutsche Bank settled a
civil suit in February 2014 in a deal that cost the bank about
925 million euros ($1.05 billion).
A verdict in the Munich case, which has long been a
distraction for Deutsche Bank's senior management, is due later
this month.
($1 = 0.8802 euros)
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Arno
Schuetze. Editing by Jane Merriman)