MUNICH/FRANKFURT Aug 7 German prosecutors have
concluded an investigation into suspected fraud by senior
managers at Deutsche Bank AG and will determine
shortly if the probe should result in an indictment, a
spokeswoman for the prosecutor said.
Prosecutors are investigating whether co-Chief Executive
Juergen Fitschen, his predecessors Josef Ackermann and Rolf
Breuer, and others gave misleading evidence in the civil suit
brought by heirs of late media magnate Leo Kirch, which ended in
February after 12 years of legal wrangling.
Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed the country's largest lender
for his group's demise, setting off one of Germany's most
acrimonious corporate disputes, which was settled in a deal
costing Deutsche about 925 million euros ($1.3 billion).
Munich-based prosecutors are investigating Fitschen,
management board member Stephan Leithner and other current and
former senior managers in the case.
Investigators have searched Deutsche Bank offices on several
occasions, the home of one suspect, as well as the offices of
lawyers representing senior Deutsche Bank managers.
A spokesman for the bank repeated a previous statement that
the lender viewed the investigation as groundless but declined
further comment.
A spokesman for Germany's banking watchdog Bafin said: "The
regulator abides by the presumption of innocence."
