MUNICH Jan 26 The presiding judge in a trial
against Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen
Fitschen on Tuesday questioned the evidence presented by
prosecutors in the case.
Fitschen is accused of giving misleading evidence in
connection with the 2002 collapse of the Kirch media empire.
"The witnesses have largely not corroborated the evidence,"
judge Peter Noll told the Munich court on Tuesday.
Noll will ultimately decide on whether Fitschen and his
co-defendants, who include former Deutsche Bank CEOs Josef
Ackermann and Rolf Breuer, misled an appeals court in order to
avoid paying damages sought by media mogul Leo Kirch.
Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed Breuer for triggering his
group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002
television interview.
After 12 years of legal wrangling, Deutsche Bank settled the
civil suit in February 2014 in a deal that cost the bank about
925 million euros.
Fitschen and his fellow defendants, who face a maximum
sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted, have denied the
charges.
A verdict in the case, which has been a distraction for
Deutsche Bank's senior management as it works on a strategic
overhaul, is due in March or April.
(Reporting by Jörn Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Alexander Smith)