FRANKFURT, March 24 German state prosecutors
have searched the Frankfurt offices of law firm Hengeler Mueller
in connection with Deutsche Bank's 12-year legal battle with the
heirs of media mogul Leo Kirch, the law firm said on Monday.
Hengeler Mueller confirmed on Monday that its offices had
been searched last week by prosecutors investigating whether
current or former Deutsche Bank board members may have given
misleading evidence in the case. German financial daily
Handelsblatt reported news of the search earlier on Monday.
Hengeler Mueller had advised Deutsche Bank in the case until
shortly before a settlement was reached with the Kirch heirs
last month.
Germany's biggest lender ended its dispute with the Kirch
family last month in a deal costing Deutsche about 925 million
euros ($1.27 billion).
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
