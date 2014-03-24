FRANKFURT, March 24 German state prosecutors have searched the Frankfurt offices of law firm Hengeler Mueller in connection with Deutsche Bank's 12-year legal battle with the heirs of media mogul Leo Kirch, the law firm said on Monday.

Hengeler Mueller confirmed on Monday that its offices had been searched last week by prosecutors investigating whether current or former Deutsche Bank board members may have given misleading evidence in the case. German financial daily Handelsblatt reported news of the search earlier on Monday.

Hengeler Mueller had advised Deutsche Bank in the case until shortly before a settlement was reached with the Kirch heirs last month.

Germany's biggest lender ended its dispute with the Kirch family last month in a deal costing Deutsche about 925 million euros ($1.27 billion). ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)