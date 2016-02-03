NEW YORK Feb 3 Deutsche Bank AG must
face a U.S. lawsuit seeking to hold it liable for causing $3.1
billion of investor losses by failing to properly monitor 10
trusts backed by toxic residential mortgages, a federal judge
ruled on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said
Belgium's Royal Park Investments SA/NV may pursue claims that
the trustee Deutsche Bank National Trust Co ignored "widespread"
deficiencies in how the underlying loans were underwritten and
serviced, and failed to require that bad loans be repurchased.
Royal Park, which is seeking class-action status on behalf
of other investors, said Deutsche Bank breached its fiduciary
duties in part out of fear it might lose business or prompt
retaliation over the German bank's own problem loans.
"Plaintiff's allegations of high default rates, large
economic losses, and widespread investigation into RMBS
securitization allow the court to draw the reasonable inference
that defendant had actual knowledge" of defective loans, the
judge wrote.
Nathan dismissed some secondary claims.
In its June 2014 complaint, Royal Park said its own
securities had become "completely worthless." The 10 trusts date
from 2006 and 2007.
Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Oksana Poltavets declined to
comment. Royal Park's lawyers did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Bond issuers appoint trustees to ensure that payments are
funneled to investors, and handle back-office work after
securities are sold.
Many investors have in recent years sued trustees, as well
as lenders and underwriters, over losses on badly underwritten
mortgages.
The case is Royal Park Investments SA/NV v. Deutsche Bank
National Trust Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 14-04394.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)