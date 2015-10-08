(Updates with details on Libor-related trials)

By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK Oct 8 A former senior trader at Deutsche Bank AG pleaded guilty on Thursday to engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations involving various banks, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Michael Ross Curtler, 43, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to a conspiracy charge for participating in a scheme to manipulate Libor, which was tied to the profitability of trades in which he and others had a financial interest.

The case marked the first time an individual had been charged in the investigation connected to Deutsche Bank, which in April agreed to pay $2.5 billion to resolve probes by U.S. and U.K. authorities.

Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks.

The rate underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of financial products globally from mortgages to credit card loans.

U.S. and European authorities have been probing whether banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own trading positions.

Those investigations have resulted in charges against 22 people in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in regulatory settlements with financial institutions.

Curtler, a U.K. citizen, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud for conduct that ran from 2003 to 2011, according to court papers.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick set sentencing for Jan. 19. Curtler's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Curtler's plea came as the Justice Department prepared for the first U.S. trial related to the Libor investigations.

In that case, jury selection set for Tuesday in the trial of former Rabobank traders Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, who are accused of conspiring to manipulate the U.S. dollar and yen Libor.

That trial follows an earlier one in London involving yen Libor manipulation that led to the conviction of Tom Hayes, a former UBS AG and Citigroup Inc trader who was sentenced in August to 14 years in prison.

Another trial in London kicked off this week for six former brokers accused of manipulating yen Libor rates. They have pleaded not guilty.

The case is U.S. v. Curtler, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00670. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb, Bernard Orr)