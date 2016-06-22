(Adds further background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. prosecutors have secured
a guilty plea from a second former Deutsche Bank AG
trader for conspiring to manipulate Libor, the benchmark
interest rate at the center of global investigations of various
banks, court records show.
Timothy Parietti, a 50-year-old former managing director of
Deutsche Bank's New York money market derivatives trading desk,
pleaded guilty on May 26 in Manhattan federal court to
conspiring to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, records unsealed
on Wednesday showed.
According to a transcript, Parietti admitted that from 2006
to 2008, he participated in a scheme with other bank employees
to manipulate Libor so that trades he made on financial
instruments linked to the benchmark might be more profitable.
"At the time, I knew that this practice was dishonest. I
participated in this dishonest practice and I accept
responsibility for my role," Parietti said. "I'm sorry for my
conduct."
The plea, pursuant to a cooperation agreement, was followed
on June 2 by the U.S. Justice Department unveiling an indictment
against two other former Deutsche Bank traders, Matthew Connolly
of New Jersey and Gavin Campbell Black of London.
Both cases followed the earlier guilty plea in October of a
former senior trader at Deutsche Bank, Michael Curtler of
London. The bank agreed in April 2015 to pay $2.5 billion to
resolve related U.S. and U.K. probes.
Larry Krantz, Parietti's lawyer, declined comment, as did a
spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank. A Justice Department spokesman
had no immediate comment.
Libor is based on what banks say they believe they would pay
if they borrowed from other banks. The rate underpins trillions
of dollars of financial products globally from mortgages to
credit card loans.
U.S. and European authorities have been probing whether
banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own
trading positions.
Those investigations have resulted in roughly $9 billion in
sanctions worldwide against financial institutions, and 16
people being charged by the Justice Department.
According to charging papers, from 2005 to 2011 Parietti and
others engaged in a scheme to manipulate Libor, which was tied
to the profitability of derivative trades in which they had a
financial interest.
In charging Connolly and Black, prosecutors said that at
least eight other people, including Curtler, were involved in
the scheme to submit false estimates for some Libor rates in
order to manipulate it.
Connolly has pleaded not guilty. Black's attorney has
previously declined comment.
The case is U.S. v. Parietti, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-00373.
