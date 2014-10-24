FRANKFURT Oct 24 Deutsche Bank on Friday said
it expected to publish litigation costs of 894 million euros
($1.13 billion) for the third quarter of 2014. The costs are for
a number of items and are mostly not tax-deductible, the bank
said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, sources told Reuters that Deutsche was
bracing to pay almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 bln) for
Libor-related fines as it nears a deal with U.S. and UK
authorities to settle allegations it attempted to manipulate the
benchmark interest rate.
The bank has already paid 6.1 billion euros in the past two
and a half years as it attempts to clear a backlog of litigation
and investigations, of which the Libor settlement is considered
to be the most important.
(1 US dollar = 0.7897 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)