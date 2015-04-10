(Adds details from German financial watchdog)
By Karen Freifeld
April 9 Deutsche Bank AG, which faces
allegations that it tried to rig the Libor benchmark interest
rate, could settle with U.S. and British authorities as early as
this month, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The penalties are likely to exceed $1.5 billion, the amount
UBS Group AG paid in 2012, one of the sources said.
Negotiations also involve the possibility of a Deutsche UK
subsidiary pleading guilty, the person said, adding that
Deutsche Bank executives could be targeted for discipline,
though many of them have already left the bank.
Deutsche Bank had originally hoped to clear its decks of
legal problems in 2014, but was unable to do so as negotiations
over the Libor settlement dragged on.
Germany's largest lender may be among the last to settle
with the authorities over the Libor manipulation scandal, one of
the most prominent cases on its long list of legal
headaches.
A third person familiar with the matter said earlier this
week that it does not expect the bank will need to hike its
provisions for the Libor settlement.
After several delays, German financial watchdog Bafin will
likely sum up its own investigation into Deutsche's role in the
rate rigging scandal as early as next month, another source
said. The regulator has already found no evidence that key
managers of the bank knew about the manipulation.
New York's Department of Financial Services is also involved
in the Deutsche Libor probe, unlike with the other banks.
Deutsche Bank already settled with European antitrust
regulators over Libor and its euro equivalent Euribor, agreeing
to pay 725 million euros ($767 million).
Deutsche Bank, the world's second-largest foreign exchange
trader, is also under investigation by U.S. authorities over
other practices, including possible manipulation of emerging
markets currency rates.
A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank said that the lender
continues to work with the authorities, but declined to comment
further.
The U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, New York's Department of Financial Services
and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority all declined comment.
Germany's flagship lender is in the midst of a review of its
universal banking model, which sees it selling everything from
home loans to equity derivatives, to see if hiving off parts of
the business would boost profits.
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
