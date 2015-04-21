BRIEF-Cbl & Associates reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52
* Cbl & Associates properties reports results for first quarter 2017
FRANKFURT, April 21 U.S. and UK officials are preparing to announce a settlement with Deutsche Bank as soon as Thursday over allegations that it tried to rig benchmark interest rates like Libor, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Deutsche Bank said it was working with the relevant authorities but declined to comment further.
The penalties are likely to exceed $1.5 billion, the amount UBS Group AG paid in 2012, Reuters reported previously. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Manulife reports 1Q17 net income of $1,350 million and core earnings of $1,101 million, and $1 trillion in assets under management and administration