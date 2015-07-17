FRANKFURT, July 17 Deutsche Bank has
disputed allegations by Germany's financial watchdog, sources
close to the lender said, in its official response to a
preliminary report into interest rate manipulation which
threatens sanctions against the bank and individuals.
The watchdog, Bafin, issued scathing criticisms of several
executives at Deutsche Bank in a report, sent to the lender in
May, on attempts to manipulate interbank interest rates such as
Libor, according to a copy of the report published by the Wall
Street Journal on Friday.
Managers at Germany's largest bank failed to ask tough
questions or establish basic controls to prevent traders from
attempting to manipulate interest rate benchmarks that determine
prices for trillions of dollars in assets like home loans and
credit cards, the report alleged. A copy of the report was
posted online by the newspaper.
The report also alleges "major misconduct" by traders and
"major failures" by members of the management board or the group
executive committee, and refers to "substantial organizational
defects", which continued in some cases until the beginning of
2014 - long after supervisors had sounded the alarm on market
manipulation.
Deutsche Bank's full response was sent to Bafin in early
July but has not been released publicly. Sources close to the
bank said it rejected many of the allegations made in the
regulator's report.
And in an emailed response to Reuters on Friday, Deutsche
Bank said of the Bafin document:
"The report includes statements that are taken out of
context. It would be unwarranted to infer conclusions about the
conduct of the bank or any individuals at this stage."
Deutsche Bank has been hit by over 9 billion euros ($9.8
billion) in fines and settlements in the past three years,
including a record $2.5 billion settlement with U.S. authorities
for Libor.
The report's author threatens Deutsche Bank with further
sanctions. "I will also conclusively examine imposing banking
supervisory measures in this context which I consider to be
necessary," the report said.
Bafin has the power to impose only moderate fines but can
order the dismissal of executives.
The bank removed its co-Chief Executives Anshu Jain and
Juergen Fitschen and installed a new CEO, John Cryan, on July 1,
only weeks after the report was issued on May 11.
The tone of the regulator's comments and the threat of
further sanctions underscore Cryan's challenge as he seeks to
lead a sweeping strategic overhaul to slash costs, shrink the
investment bank and jettison the group's separately branded
retail wing Postbank.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
