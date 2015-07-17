(Repeats to fix format)
* Bafin criticised Deutsche execs in report - WSJ
* Bafin sees "failures" by managers - WSJ
* Deutsche says some Bafin statements taken out of context
FRANKFURT, July 17 Deutsche Bank has
disputed allegations by Germany's financial watchdog, sources
close to the lender said, in its official response to a
preliminary report into interest rate manipulation which
threatens sanctions against the bank and individuals.
The watchdog, Bafin, issued scathing criticisms of several
executives at Deutsche Bank in a report, sent to the lender in
May, on attempts to manipulate interbank interest rates such as
Libor, according to a copy of the report published by the Wall
Street Journal on Friday.
Managers at Germany's largest bank failed to ask tough
questions or establish basic controls to prevent traders from
attempting to manipulate interest rate benchmarks that determine
prices for trillions of dollars in assets like home loans and
credit cards, the report alleged. A copy of the report was
posted online by the newspaper.
The report also alleges "major misconduct" by traders and
"major failures" by members of the management board or the group
executive committee, and refers to "substantial organizational
defects", which continued in some cases until the beginning of
2014 - long after supervisors had sounded the alarm on market
manipulation.
Deutsche Bank's full response was sent to Bafin in early
July but has not been released publicly. Sources close to the
bank said it rejected many of the allegations made in the
regulator's report.
And in an emailed response to Reuters on Friday, Deutsche
Bank said of the Bafin document:
"The report includes statements that are taken out of
context. It would be unwarranted to infer conclusions about the
conduct of the bank or any individuals at this stage."
Deutsche Bank has been hit by over 9 billion euros ($9.8
billion) in fines and settlements in the past three years,
including a record $2.5 billion settlement with U.S. authorities
for Libor.
The report's author, Frauke Menke, department president who
is in charge of supervising Deutsche Bank, threatens the bank
with further sanctions. "I will also conclusively examine
imposing banking supervisory measures in this context which I
consider to be necessary," Menke said in the report.
Bafin has the power to impose only moderate fines but can
order the dismissal of executives.
The bank removed its co-Chief Executives Anshu Jain and
Juergen Fitschen and installed a new CEO, John Cryan, on July 1,
only weeks after the report was issued on May 11.
The tone of the regulator's comments and the threat of
further sanctions underscore Cryan's challenge as he seeks to
lead a sweeping strategic overhaul to slash costs, shrink the
investment bank and jettison the group's separately branded
retail wing Postbank.
DISTRUST
It also illustrates deep tensions and mistrust between
Deutsche and its national supervisor, Bafin, who handed over
primary responsibility for policing big banks to the European
Central Bank in November.
In one particular case, Bafin said Deutsche Bank's legal
head, Richard Walker, "failed to pay sufficient attention" to
the Libor process.
A spokesman for the bank, however, rejected the allegations
as unfounded, saying that Walker had refuted Bafin's position in
a letter to the regulator. The spokesman declined to say when
the letter was sent or allow Reuters to see a copy of it.
Another top executive, Michele Faissola, now the head of the
group's asset and wealth management division, is criticized in
the report for not initiating an investigation earlier - as soon
as 2007.
Faissola, however, disputes any implication that he should
have known about or could have corrected any improper practices.
"He was never in charge of
the area that submitted intra-bank offered rates," a Deutsche
Bank spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Bafin also criticised Stefan Krause, former chief financial
officer and still a board member responsible for the Postbank
sale. His misconduct in the past relates to "insufficient
investigation/clarification of facts and a failure to remedy
defects regarding IBOR", according to Bafin.
It also said that Stephan Leithner, a former investment
banker who joined the Deutsche board in 2012, must face
allegations in connection "with the analysis of, and the
consequences drawn from, the events". The bank, Krause and
Leithner did not wish to comment on those allegations.
Bafin spokespersons could not immediately be reached to
comment on Deutsche Bank's response to its report.
Bafin also sent a copy of the report to the European Central
Bank (ECB) and Germany's Bundesbank. The ECB was not immediately
available for comment, and Bundesbank declined to comment.
Bafin's new president, Felix Hufeld, recently chastised
Deutsche Bank for having some "catching up" to do to ensure its
systems and processes were up to the requirements of
international financial rules.
